Soft power from the crew of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan as it arrives in the Philippines for a port call. Photo: AP
US flexes military muscle in South China Sea with nuclear aircraft carrier port call in the Philippines
- Washington and Manila use visit to bang drum for community and military ties
- Analyst expects stopover to prompt show of military might from Beijing
Topic | US-China relations
Soft power from the crew of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan as it arrives in the Philippines for a port call. Photo: AP