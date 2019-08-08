Channels

About a dozen activists of a Hindu group burn a Pakistani flag during a protest in Jammu, part of the larger region of Kashmir, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

India and Pakistan to send envoys to China as hostilities flare over Kashmir

  • Both South Asian neighbours have consulted Beijing in a crisis before but observers say there may be little China can do to influence the situation
Topic |   China-India relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 8:25pm, 8 Aug, 2019

About a dozen activists of a Hindu group burn a Pakistani flag during a protest in Jammu, part of the larger region of Kashmir, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China calls India’s move to scrap Kashmir’s special status ‘not acceptable’ and not binding

  • Beijing urges New Delhi to abide by bilateral agreements and avoid acts that further complicate border issues
  • India’s decision to strip Kashmir of the special autonomy it has enjoyed for seven decades also condemned by Pakistan as ‘illegal’
Topic |   China-India relations
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 4:39am, 7 Aug, 2019

Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
