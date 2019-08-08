About a dozen activists of a Hindu group burn a Pakistani flag during a protest in Jammu, part of the larger region of Kashmir, on Thursday. Photo: AP
India and Pakistan to send envoys to China as hostilities flare over Kashmir
- Both South Asian neighbours have consulted Beijing in a crisis before but observers say there may be little China can do to influence the situation
Topic | China-India relations
Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
China calls India’s move to scrap Kashmir’s special status ‘not acceptable’ and not binding
- Beijing urges New Delhi to abide by bilateral agreements and avoid acts that further complicate border issues
- India’s decision to strip Kashmir of the special autonomy it has enjoyed for seven decades also condemned by Pakistan as ‘illegal’
