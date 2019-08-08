Channels

Chinese vice-foreign minister Le Yucheng and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba will revive the Sino-Japanese Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China and Japan revive ‘big picture’ vice-ministerial dialogue after seven years

  • Senior Chinese and Japanese foreign officials will meet in Tokyo to resume talks that played vital role in diplomacy between Asian rivals
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 9:30pm, 8 Aug, 2019

Chinese vice-foreign minister Le Yucheng and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba will revive the Sino-Japanese Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
US National Security Adviser John Bolton (left) and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo meet in Seoul last month. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US missiles, jittery neighbours and South Korea’s big security dilemma

  • Can Seoul find a way out of its political dead end, caught between two powers and increasingly unfriendly neighbours?
  • South Korea is in danger of being caught in the so-called alliance security dilemma
Topic |   US-China relations
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 11:43pm, 7 Aug, 2019

US National Security Adviser John Bolton (left) and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo meet in Seoul last month. Photo: Reuters
