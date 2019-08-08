Chinese vice-foreign minister Le Yucheng and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba will revive the Sino-Japanese Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
China and Japan revive ‘big picture’ vice-ministerial dialogue after seven years
- Senior Chinese and Japanese foreign officials will meet in Tokyo to resume talks that played vital role in diplomacy between Asian rivals
Topic | China-Japan relations
US National Security Adviser John Bolton (left) and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo meet in Seoul last month. Photo: Reuters
US missiles, jittery neighbours and South Korea’s big security dilemma
- Can Seoul find a way out of its political dead end, caught between two powers and increasingly unfriendly neighbours?
- South Korea is in danger of being caught in the so-called alliance security dilemma
Topic | US-China relations
