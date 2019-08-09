Illustration: Kakuen Lau
For US and Chinese regional officials, economic summit was a chance to heal frayed ties. For the White House, it rang alarm bells.
- The meeting was co-hosted by the US National Governors Association and a Chinese group thought to have ties to Beijing’s overseas propaganda wing
- Conference brought together leaders and deputies from five US states, the Chinese provinces of Shaanxi, Jiangxi and Gansu and the city of Chongqing
Topic | US-China relations
Illustration: Kakuen Lau
Overall in June, the US trade deficit narrowed by just 0.3 per cent to US$55.2 billion, according to the Commerce Department. Photo: AFP
Trade between US and China tumbles in first half of year as tariffs hit hard, data shows
- China has fallen behind Mexico and Canada as the leading US trade partner
Topic | Trade
Overall in June, the US trade deficit narrowed by just 0.3 per cent to US$55.2 billion, according to the Commerce Department. Photo: AFP