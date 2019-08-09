Channels

Illustration: Kakuen Lau
Diplomacy

For US and Chinese regional officials, economic summit was a chance to heal frayed ties. For the White House, it rang alarm bells.

  • The meeting was co-hosted by the US National Governors Association and a Chinese group thought to have ties to Beijing’s overseas propaganda wing
  • Conference brought together leaders and deputies from five US states, the Chinese provinces of Shaanxi, Jiangxi and Gansu and the city of Chongqing
Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill  

John Power  

Updated: 12:05am, 9 Aug, 2019

Overall in June, the US trade deficit narrowed by just 0.3 per cent to US$55.2 billion, according to the Commerce Department. Photo: AFP
Trade between US and China tumbles in first half of year as tariffs hit hard, data shows

  • China has fallen behind Mexico and Canada as the leading US trade partner
Topic |   Trade
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Updated: 12:23am, 4 Aug, 2019

Overall in June, the US trade deficit narrowed by just 0.3 per cent to US$55.2 billion, according to the Commerce Department. Photo: AFP
