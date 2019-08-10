Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party celebrate the government’s revocation of Kashmir's special status, in Lucknow. Photo: AP
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

How India’s Kashmir move complicates the border issue with China

  • Ankit Panda writes that while New Delhi’s revoking of Kashmir’s special status pleases both supporters and opposition parties, the move has opened ‘a geopolitical Pandora’s box’
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Updated: 3:00pm, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party celebrate the government’s revocation of Kashmir's special status, in Lucknow. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
About a dozen activists of a Hindu group burn a Pakistani flag during a protest in Jammu, part of the larger region of Kashmir, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

India and Pakistan to send envoys to China as hostilities flare over Kashmir

  • Both South Asian neighbours have consulted Beijing in a crisis before but observers say there may be little China can do to influence the situation
Topic |   China-India relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 12:07am, 9 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

About a dozen activists of a Hindu group burn a Pakistani flag during a protest in Jammu, part of the larger region of Kashmir, on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.