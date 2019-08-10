Channels

Survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 touched off a controversy when it blocked a regional Vietnamese oil exploration project near the Vietnam-controlled Vanguard Bank. Photo: China Geological Survey
Diplomacy

The Chinese survey ships that cause ripples in Vietnam and across the South China Sea

  • China’s fleet of 54 oceanic research vessels and their missions are part of the country’s expanding maritime operations
  • Despite their ostensible scientific purpose, they have been accused of intelligence gathering and reconnaissance activity
Topic |   South China Sea
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Aug, 2019

Vietnam has deployed oil and gas platforms in the South China Sea, operated by Rosneft. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

South China Sea: Chinese ship leaves Vietnamese zone, but is it only refuelling?

  • Tracking data suggests Haiyang Dizhi 8 left Vanguard Bank, where tensions flared over apparent harassment of Vietnam’s gas and oil exploration
  • But it sailed only as far as a disputed reef controlled by China
Topic |   South China Sea
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 7:17pm, 8 Aug, 2019

