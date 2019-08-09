Qu Hua, the wife of Wang Xiyue, a Princeton University graduate student held at an Iranian prison on espionage charges, spoke on Thursday in Washington at a news conference to mark the third anniversary of her husband's imprisonment. Photo: AP
Despite tensions with US, China is said to maintain offer to help in case of scholar held in Iran
- On the third anniversary of Wang Xiyue’s imprisonment on espionage charges, his wife, Qu Hua, says she is grateful for Beijing’s ‘support and guidance’
- Qu receives briefings from US State Department, but says, ‘I’m not aware that anything has been done to find a solution’ for Wang’s release
Topic | Diplomacy
