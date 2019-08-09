Channels

Diplomacy

How could China hit back if Japan or South Korea sign up to US missile plan?

  • Beijing has promised to retaliate to missile deployment in its backyard – but it also needs to win friends in its trade war with the Washington
Topic |   US-China relations
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Seoul felt China’s economic might in a dispute over a US anti-missile system in South Korea. Photo: AP
A US Navy Seahawk helicopter. Photo: AFP
East Asia

South Korea buys helicopters worth US$800 million after Trump seeks contribution for US presence

  • Pentagon approves sale of 12 helicopters to be used as a deterrent to regional threats
  • Trump tweets that South Korea agreed to pay more money to the US to defend it against the North
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:52am, 8 Aug, 2019

