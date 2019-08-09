Amid continuing unrest in Hong Kong, Beijing has increasingly accused foreign powers of interfering. Photo: Bloomberg
China says US is using ‘gangster logic’ after Washington calls Beijing a ‘thuggish regime’
- Foreign ministry commissioner’s office in Hong Kong also calls comments by a US State Department spokeswoman ‘blatant slander against China’
- Morgan Ortagus had accused the Chinese government of being behind the leak of a US diplomat’s personal details after she met pro-democracy activists
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong attends a rally against police brutality in Hong Kong on July 28. Photo: EPA-EFE
US calls Beijing a ‘thuggish regime’ for ‘harassing’ American diplomat over Hong Kong meeting with Joshua Wong
- State Department accuses Chinese government of ‘leaking’ official’s personal details, including photograph and names of children
- China has demanded that US diplomats ‘stop interfering’ in city’s affairs after reported meeting with local democracy activists
