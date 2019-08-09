Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Amid continuing unrest in Hong Kong, Beijing has increasingly accused foreign powers of interfering. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China says US is using ‘gangster logic’ after Washington calls Beijing a ‘thuggish regime’

  • Foreign ministry commissioner’s office in Hong Kong also calls comments by a US State Department spokeswoman ‘blatant slander against China’
  • Morgan Ortagus had accused the Chinese government of being behind the leak of a US diplomat’s personal details after she met pro-democracy activists
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 4:45pm, 9 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Amid continuing unrest in Hong Kong, Beijing has increasingly accused foreign powers of interfering. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong attends a rally against police brutality in Hong Kong on July 28. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

US calls Beijing a ‘thuggish regime’ for ‘harassing’ American diplomat over Hong Kong meeting with Joshua Wong

  • State Department accuses Chinese government of ‘leaking’ official’s personal details, including photograph and names of children
  • China has demanded that US diplomats ‘stop interfering’ in city’s affairs after reported meeting with local democracy activists
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 7:33am, 9 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong attends a rally against police brutality in Hong Kong on July 28. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.