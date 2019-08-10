South Korean protesters hold signs saying “No Abe” during a rally demanding the abolition of the General Security of Military Information Agreement. Photo: AP
Collapse of intelligence pact between US, South Korea and Japan ‘will be symbolic victory for China’
- Three-year-old security treaty between US and two key allies under threat as tensions between Seoul and Tokyo continue to escalate
- End of General Security of Military Information Agreement risks undermining Washington’s influence in the region
South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA
Anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea brews as ‘trade war’ escalates
- Animosity between both countries has reached a flashpoint over territorial, historical and trade issues
- Some Japanese in South Korea are wary of discrimination but Zainichi or ethnic Koreans in Japan say xenophobia is an everyday reality
