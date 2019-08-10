Channels

After trade talks in Shanghai last week, US President Donald Trump announced new punitive tariffs on Chinese imports. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China ‘needs to do more’ to adjust foreign policy and win friends as trade war with US rolls on

  • Beijing needs to rethink priorities after years of taking assertive stance that has made other nations wary, according to government adviser and academic
  • It has been seeking to mend ties with nations including Japan and India as confrontation with Washington ‘more likely to be accelerated than mitigated’
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 2:00am, 10 Aug, 2019

After trade talks in Shanghai last week, US President Donald Trump announced new punitive tariffs on Chinese imports. Photo: AP
Amid continuing unrest in Hong Kong, Beijing has increasingly accused foreign powers of interfering. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China says US is using ‘gangster logic’ after Washington calls Beijing a ‘thuggish regime’

  • Foreign ministry commissioner’s office in Hong Kong also calls comments by a US State Department spokeswoman ‘blatant slander against China’
  • Morgan Ortagus had accused the Chinese government of being behind the leak of a US diplomat’s personal details after she met pro-democracy activists
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 9:21pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Amid continuing unrest in Hong Kong, Beijing has increasingly accused foreign powers of interfering. Photo: Bloomberg
