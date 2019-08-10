After trade talks in Shanghai last week, US President Donald Trump announced new punitive tariffs on Chinese imports. Photo: AP
China ‘needs to do more’ to adjust foreign policy and win friends as trade war with US rolls on
- Beijing needs to rethink priorities after years of taking assertive stance that has made other nations wary, according to government adviser and academic
- It has been seeking to mend ties with nations including Japan and India as confrontation with Washington ‘more likely to be accelerated than mitigated’
Amid continuing unrest in Hong Kong, Beijing has increasingly accused foreign powers of interfering. Photo: Bloomberg
China says US is using ‘gangster logic’ after Washington calls Beijing a ‘thuggish regime’
- Foreign ministry commissioner’s office in Hong Kong also calls comments by a US State Department spokeswoman ‘blatant slander against China’
- Morgan Ortagus had accused the Chinese government of being behind the leak of a US diplomat’s personal details after she met pro-democracy activists
