Supporters of Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan protest in Lahore against India’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China says it will support Pakistan ‘upholding its rights’ in Kashmir row with India

  • Beijing urges calm after Indian government moves to strip disputed territory of its special status but offers support to its Pakistani ally
  • Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells counterpart Wang Yi that he is confident China will ‘uphold justice’ on this issue
Topic |   China-India border dispute
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 12:58pm, 10 Aug, 2019

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) light firecrackers and celebrate the government revoking Kashmir's special status. Photo: AP
India is playing with fire in Kashmir

  • New Delhi’s move to end the state’s semi-autonomous status has not only drawn the ire of Pakistan but also of China, which shares a common but disputed border
  • Beijing and others able to exert influence need to take every step to ease tensions
Updated: 11:08pm, 8 Aug, 2019

