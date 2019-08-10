Supporters of Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan protest in Lahore against India’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Photo: EPA-EFE
China says it will support Pakistan ‘upholding its rights’ in Kashmir row with India
- Beijing urges calm after Indian government moves to strip disputed territory of its special status but offers support to its Pakistani ally
- Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells counterpart Wang Yi that he is confident China will ‘uphold justice’ on this issue
Topic | China-India border dispute
Supporters of Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan protest in Lahore against India’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Photo: EPA-EFE
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) light firecrackers and celebrate the government revoking Kashmir's special status. Photo: AP
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) light firecrackers and celebrate the government revoking Kashmir's special status. Photo: AP