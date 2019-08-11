Channels

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday a recent Reuters report confirmed growing concerns over Chinese attempts to influence press coverage on the island. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen warns citizens to be on guard against China-backed media ‘infiltration’, citing Reuters report

  • Reuters cited evidence that Chinese authorities had paid at least five Taiwan media groups for coverage to sway popular sentiment
  • The commissioning of such items by China is potentially explosive as 2020 presidential election approaches
Topic |   Taiwan
Updated: 1:16am, 11 Aug, 2019

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday a recent Reuters report confirmed growing concerns over Chinese attempts to influence press coverage on the island. Photo: Reuters
Protesters hold placards saying “reject red media” and “safeguard the nation’s democracy” during a rally against pro-China media in Taipei last month. Photo: AFP
Taiwan gets tough over fake news blamed on Beijing ‘disrupting its democracy’

  • Over 100 prosecuted and tougher penalties planned after false stories such as claim Taiwanese government funded Hong Kong protests
  • Justice ministry investigating whether mainland is funding preferred candidates for January’s elections or giving orders to media outlets
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 9:45pm, 27 Jul, 2019

Protesters hold placards saying “reject red media” and “safeguard the nation’s democracy” during a rally against pro-China media in Taipei last month. Photo: AFP
