Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday a recent Reuters report confirmed growing concerns over Chinese attempts to influence press coverage on the island. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen warns citizens to be on guard against China-backed media ‘infiltration’, citing Reuters report
- Reuters cited evidence that Chinese authorities had paid at least five Taiwan media groups for coverage to sway popular sentiment
- The commissioning of such items by China is potentially explosive as 2020 presidential election approaches
Taiwan
Protesters hold placards saying “reject red media” and “safeguard the nation’s democracy” during a rally against pro-China media in Taipei last month. Photo: AFP
