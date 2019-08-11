Le Yucheng, China’s foreign vice-minister, said the two sides should work together to “inject more stability and positive energy into the turbulent world”. Photo: Xinhua
China and Japan vow to build ties for ‘new era’ as strategic talks resume
- After seven-year hiatus, dialogue between Le Yucheng, China’s foreign vice-minister, and Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba is held in Nagano prefecture
- Foreign ministry says they had candid exchanges about bilateral and regional issues and would push forward consensus reached between leaders in June
Topic | China-Japan relations
South Korean protesters hold signs saying “No Abe” during a rally demanding the abolition of the General Security of Military Information Agreement. Photo: AP
Collapse of intelligence pact between US, South Korea and Japan ‘will be symbolic victory for China’
- Three-year-old security treaty between US and two key allies under threat as tensions between Seoul and Tokyo continue to escalate
- End of General Security of Military Information Agreement risks undermining Washington’s influence in the region
Topic | US-China relations
