Le Yucheng, China’s foreign vice-minister, said the two sides should work together to “inject more stability and positive energy into the turbulent world”. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China and Japan vow to build ties for ‘new era’ as strategic talks resume

  • After seven-year hiatus, dialogue between Le Yucheng, China’s foreign vice-minister, and Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba is held in Nagano prefecture
  • Foreign ministry says they had candid exchanges about bilateral and regional issues and would push forward consensus reached between leaders in June
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 2:00am, 11 Aug, 2019

South Korean protesters hold signs saying “No Abe” during a rally demanding the abolition of the General Security of Military Information Agreement. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Collapse of intelligence pact between US, South Korea and Japan ‘will be symbolic victory for China’

  • Three-year-old security treaty between US and two key allies under threat as tensions between Seoul and Tokyo continue to escalate
  • End of General Security of Military Information Agreement risks undermining Washington’s influence in the region
Topic |   US-China relations
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 11:22pm, 10 Aug, 2019

