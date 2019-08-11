Channels

Illustration: Perry Tse
Lender’s remorse? China finds Africa projects require a growing wave of debt forgiveness

  • From Kenya to Ethiopia, Botswana to Cameroon, belt and road developments have seen write-offs of hundreds of millions of dollars
  • African nations have problems making repayments, which report says raises ‘legitimate concerns about the sustainability of China’s outbound lending’
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 5:30pm, 11 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Perry Tse
Illustration: Perry Tse
How speaking with one voice could help Africa get a better deal from China

  • Critics argue that national leaders are taking a short-sighted approach by signing deals that do nothing to deter bad habits
  • Collective bargaining could help address long-standing problems such as corruption and reduce the risk of running up unsustainable debts
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 10:39pm, 3 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Perry Tse
