Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taipei protested over a graphic on marriage equality published on the UN Women’s Facebook account that described Taiwan as a province of China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Taipei protests over UN Women listing Taiwan as province of China

  • Gender agency removes offending graphic on same-sex marriage from Facebook then publishes it on Twitter
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 6:06pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taipei protested over a graphic on marriage equality published on the UN Women’s Facebook account that described Taiwan as a province of China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.