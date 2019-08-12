The FBI has asked some US research universities to develop protocols for monitoring students and scholars from China. Photo: EPA
US academics condemn ‘racial profiling’ of Chinese students and scholars over spying fears
- Intelligence agencies monitoring people based on country of origin ‘should raise alarms in a democracy’, education bodies warn US government in letter
- It follows spate of dismissals and harassment of Chinese-American researchers in connection with alleged spying on Beijing’s behalf
Students on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Washington appears to be trying to play down fears of growing hostility towards Chinese academics and students working and studying in the US. Photo: Alamy
Chinese students are welcome in America, US education official Marie Royce says, calling China’s negative reports propaganda
- Marie Royce, the assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs, says ‘US higher education is increasingly accessible to Chinese students’
- The number of Chinese student visa applications refused has declined in each of the last four years, she tells Washington forum
