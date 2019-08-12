Channels

The FBI has asked some US research universities to develop protocols for monitoring students and scholars from China. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

US academics condemn ‘racial profiling’ of Chinese students and scholars over spying fears

  • Intelligence agencies monitoring people based on country of origin ‘should raise alarms in a democracy’, education bodies warn US government in letter
  • It follows spate of dismissals and harassment of Chinese-American researchers in connection with alleged spying on Beijing’s behalf
Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Updated: 3:22pm, 12 Aug, 2019

Students on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Washington appears to be trying to play down fears of growing hostility towards Chinese academics and students working and studying in the US. Photo: Alamy
Politics

Chinese students are welcome in America, US education official Marie Royce says, calling China’s negative reports propaganda

  • Marie Royce, the assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs, says ‘US higher education is increasingly accessible to Chinese students’
  • The number of Chinese student visa applications refused has declined in each of the last four years, she tells Washington forum
Topic |   US-China trade war
Meng Jing

Updated: 11:07pm, 31 Jul, 2019

