Gambling is illegal in China so many Chinese nationals have set up online gambling websites offshore, particularly in Southeast Asia. Photo: Alamy
China bets on help from Southeast Asia to stamp out illegal gambling
- Beijing is teaming up with its neighbours to crack down on the activity but there are barriers to cooperation
Topic | Asean
About 500 police officers were involved in the raid. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Illegal Chinese-run gambling ring smashed in massive raid by Vietnamese police: state media
- Nearly 400 Chinese nationals were detained for fielding online wagers on sports betting and running an illegal lottery
- The raid was performed by about half a thousand police officers at a property in northern Vietnam, state media reported
Topic | Vietnam
