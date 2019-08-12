The meeting between US President Donald Trump (left) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 in Osaka in June changed nothing substantial, according to one of China’s international relations experts. Photo: Reuters
US-China cooperation not a priority for either side, says Beijing academic
- Any chance of an end to trade war is gone and chances to work together have turned into disputes
Topic | US-China trade war
Donald Trump tweeted that China was desperate to settle the dispute. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump tweets China wants a trade deal ‘so badly’, ahead of next round of talks in Washington
- US President tweets that Beijing needs an agreement because ‘thousands’ of firms are leaving because of his tariffs
- Claim comes as attitudes harden in Beijing after currency manipulation charge
