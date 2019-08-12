Channels

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China tells India it is ‘highly concerned’ about situation in Kashmir

  • Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets Chinese foreign minister and vice-president in Beijing
  • Wang Yi says move to strip the region of its special status will ‘trigger regional tension’ and calls for dispute to be settled ‘through peaceful means’
Topic |   China-India relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:44pm, 12 Aug, 2019

Supporters of Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan protest in Lahore against India’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China says it will support Pakistan ‘upholding its rights’ in Kashmir row with India

  • Beijing urges calm after Indian government moves to strip disputed territory of its special status but offers support to its Pakistani ally
  • Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells counterpart Wang Yi that he is confident China will ‘uphold justice’ on this issue
Topic |   China-India border dispute
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 11:22pm, 10 Aug, 2019

