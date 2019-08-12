Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China tells India it is ‘highly concerned’ about situation in Kashmir
- Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets Chinese foreign minister and vice-president in Beijing
- Wang Yi says move to strip the region of its special status will ‘trigger regional tension’ and calls for dispute to be settled ‘through peaceful means’
Supporters of Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan protest in Lahore against India’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Photo: EPA-EFE
China says it will support Pakistan ‘upholding its rights’ in Kashmir row with India
- Beijing urges calm after Indian government moves to strip disputed territory of its special status but offers support to its Pakistani ally
- Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells counterpart Wang Yi that he is confident China will ‘uphold justice’ on this issue
