US national security adviser John Bolton has said British officials may be about to launch a full review of Huawei’s involvement in Britain’s 5G networks, taking the Chinese telecoms giant’s ambitions back to square one. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Has US security adviser John Bolton killed Huawei’s UK ambitions?

  • Bolton says British officials may order a full review of Chinese telecoms giant 5G role
  • US to wait until ‘after Brexit’ before exerting real pressure, he adds
Topic |   Huawei
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 11:53pm, 13 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, John Bolton. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton to urge the UK to take a tougher stance on Iran and China

  • Arriving in London on Sunday for two days of talks, Bolton is expected to ask the UK to step up pressure on Huawei
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:33am, 12 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, John Bolton. Photo: AFP
