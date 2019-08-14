China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Japan in June. Chinese analysts say a ‘counter-China’ culture prevails in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Is a China-US cold war inevitable? Chinese analysts say it can’t be ruled out
- Experts hold little hope for relations when ideology starts to define rivalry between Washington and Beijing
- ‘Counter-China’ coalition in US could last beyond Trump years as ‘far-right populists’ take grip of policymaking, they say
Topic | US-China trade war
Shoppers browse goods for sale at a shopping centre in Beijing. A UBS survey showed that Chinese consumers were spending on goods and services, which should help a slowing economy. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese consumers shrug off impact of trade war on economy with increased spending to improve quality of life
- UBS survey shows that consumers were not only spending more on consumer goods and services, but they plan to increase it over the next 12 months.
Topic | Consumers
