Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Diplomacy

‘Trade war could last a decade’: why Chinese firms are preparing for long haul

  • Adjusting prices and looking to new markets are among the options for companies affected by trade tensions with the US
  • Both countries’ economies have felt the impact, but there are reasons why it may suit Donald Trump to prolong the stand-off
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 12:49am, 15 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Kaliz Lee
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday moved forward with plans to place a new 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods. Photo: AP
China Economy

China slowdown persists as industrial economy posts worst growth since February 2002

  • Industrial production – a measure of China’s industrial sectors including manufacturing and mining – grew by just 4.8 per cent in July
  • Retail sales, a key metric of consumption in the world’s most populous nation, grew 7.6 per cent in July, down from 9.8 per cent growth in June
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 10:20pm, 14 Aug, 2019

