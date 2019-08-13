Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China and Sweden have been at odds over a range of issues, but economic relations remain strong. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

Chinese tourist numbers dip, but trade with Sweden continues to grow despite tensions

  • Beijing’s travel advisory for the country expired in June, but the embassy has continued its campaign against ‘biased views’ of China in the media
  • After rising steadily in recent years, number of Chinese citizens applying for visas to Sweden was down by nearly 3,000 in 2018 amid tense relations
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 6:47pm, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

China and Sweden have been at odds over a range of issues, but economic relations remain strong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
A visitor takes a photo at Liberty Square in Taipei. Beijing has barred mainlanders from travelling to the self-ruled island as individual tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Beijing is using Chinese tourists to inflict economic pain – but does it work?

  • Ban on individual mainland travellers going to Taiwan is the latest move to apply pressure on the self-ruled island
  • It’s not the first time China has used tourism restrictions in this way
Topic |   Diplomacy
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:14pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A visitor takes a photo at Liberty Square in Taipei. Beijing has barred mainlanders from travelling to the self-ruled island as individual tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.