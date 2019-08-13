China and Sweden have been at odds over a range of issues, but economic relations remain strong. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese tourist numbers dip, but trade with Sweden continues to grow despite tensions
- Beijing’s travel advisory for the country expired in June, but the embassy has continued its campaign against ‘biased views’ of China in the media
- After rising steadily in recent years, number of Chinese citizens applying for visas to Sweden was down by nearly 3,000 in 2018 amid tense relations
A visitor takes a photo at Liberty Square in Taipei. Beijing has barred mainlanders from travelling to the self-ruled island as individual tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing is using Chinese tourists to inflict economic pain – but does it work?
- Ban on individual mainland travellers going to Taiwan is the latest move to apply pressure on the self-ruled island
- It’s not the first time China has used tourism restrictions in this way
