Riot police fire at anti-government protesters in Sham Shui Po on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
United Nations human rights body takes aim at Hong Kong police over use of weapons
- Agency says city’s force is creating major risk of death or serious injury
- Authorities and public urged to engage in an ‘open and inclusive dialogue’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police and protesters clash at Tai Koo MTR station. Photo: Handout
Former member of Hong Kong police watchdog suggests officers may have broken law during clashes with extradition bill protesters
- Eric Cheung raises concerns about behaviour of officers after watching television footage of protests
- Academics also claim a criminal investigation should be launched
