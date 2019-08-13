Anti-government protesters return to Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests on agenda in London talks between Boris Johnson and John Bolton
- US national security adviser says he spoke with British officials about the city’s situation ‘as part of a general discussion about China’
- It will fuel concerns in Beijing about growing international coalition on the crisis, according to observers
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police fire at close range at protestors at the Tai Koo MTR station on Sunday. Photo: Facebook
United Nations human rights body takes aim at Hong Kong police over use of weapons
- Agency says city’s force is creating major risk of death or serious injury
- Authorities and public urged to engage in an ‘open and inclusive dialogue’
