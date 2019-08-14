The arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, pictured arriving at a court hearing in Vancouver in May, has roiled China-Canada relations. Photos: AFP and EPA
Chinese immigration and visitor visa applications to Canada plunge since arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
- Permanent residency and visitor applications hit their lowest point in recent years after Beijing issued a travel warning about ‘arbitrary detention’
- Some would-be Chinese immigrants now ‘choose not to even look at Canada’, an expert says, while the growth rate in Chinese visitor numbers has plummeted
Topic | Canada
