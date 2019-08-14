US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi, pictured during a meeting in November, held talks in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China-US talks held by top diplomats Yang Jiechi and Mike Pompeo amid Hong Kong spat
- The pair meet in New York on Tuesday for exchange of views that observers predict will include anti-government protests in Hong Kong
- Meeting shows willingness to manage the countries’ many differences – but neither side indicates any positive outcome
Topic | US-China relations
From left, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: Reuters
US to delay or remove some tariffs against China planned for September 1
- Some categories are removed due to ‘health, safety, national security and other factors’; tariffs on other items are postponed until December 15.
- Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is reported to have had a ‘serious negotiation’ on trade with US Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin
Topic | US-China trade war
