Chinese survey ship the Haiyang Dizhi 8 briefly left the waters surrounding the Spratly Islands but returned on Wednesday with at least two other ships. Photo: China Geological Survey
Chinese survey ship returns to scene of stand-off with Vietnamese coastguard
- Vessel returns to disputed waters in the South China Sea where it has been involved in a month-long confrontation
Topic | South China Sea
