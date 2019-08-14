Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US imported a total of US$2.2 billion of nativity scenes and Christmas ornaments from China last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

What Chinese products will avoid extra American tariffs – for now?

  • The US has pushed back imposition of additional duties on various goods until December to avoid a hit over Christmas
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 10:00pm, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US imported a total of US$2.2 billion of nativity scenes and Christmas ornaments from China last year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
From left, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: Reuters
China

US to delay or remove some tariffs against China planned for September 1

  • Some categories are removed due to ‘health, safety, national security and other factors’; tariffs on other items are postponed until December 15.
  • Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is reported to have had a ‘serious negotiation’ on trade with Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 6:33pm, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.