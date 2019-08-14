K-pop star Lay Zhang is offended by Samsung listing Hong Kong and Taiwan as separate from China. Photo: AFP
Chinese K-pop star Lay Zhang drops Samsung over website territory row
- Star’s agent said singer rejected ‘all ambiguous references to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity’
- Boy band artist continues ties with Calvin Klein, which also draws offending distinction between China and its neighbours
American brand Coach moves quickly to quell online fury in China over T-shirt listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as separate entities. Photo: Weibo
One-China T-shirt row engulfs Coach and Disney, a day after Versace apology
- Luxury brand says it regrets listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan separately from China
- The brand’s ambassador in China, model Liu Wen, apologised and said she would end her collaboration with Coach
