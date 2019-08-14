Channels

K-pop star Lay Zhang is offended by Samsung listing Hong Kong and Taiwan as separate from China. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chinese K-pop star Lay Zhang drops Samsung over website territory row

  • Star’s agent said singer rejected ‘all ambiguous references to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity’
  • Boy band artist continues ties with Calvin Klein, which also draws offending distinction between China and its neighbours
Topic |   Samsung Electronics
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 7:30pm, 14 Aug, 2019

K-pop star Lay Zhang is offended by Samsung listing Hong Kong and Taiwan as separate from China. Photo: AFP
American brand Coach moves quickly to quell online fury in China over T-shirt listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as separate entities. Photo: Weibo
Society

One-China T-shirt row engulfs Coach and Disney, a day after Versace apology

  • Luxury brand says it regrets listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan separately from China
  • The brand’s ambassador in China, model Liu Wen, apologised and said she would end her collaboration with Coach
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 4:26am, 13 Aug, 2019

American brand Coach moves quickly to quell online fury in China over T-shirt listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as separate entities. Photo: Weibo
