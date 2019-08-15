Channels

A woman shouts slogans during a protest in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China backs Pakistan’s request for UN Security Council to discuss Kashmir this week, diplomats say

  • France proposes that discussion be held in less formal manner next week instead
  • It is up to Poland, president of the council for August, to mediate an agreed time and format among the 15 members
Topic |   Kashmir
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:11am, 15 Aug, 2019

Pakistani Kashmiri protesters at a march in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Imran Khan vows Pakistan ‘will fight till the end’ if India wages violence in Kashmir

  • Khan criticised India for its move to strip Indian-administered Kashmir of its special status in a speech celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day
  • He backed Kashmiris living in Jammu and Kashmir that he supported their struggle for self-determination
Topic |   Kashmir
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:42pm, 14 Aug, 2019

