A woman shouts slogans during a protest in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China backs Pakistan’s request for UN Security Council to discuss Kashmir this week, diplomats say
- France proposes that discussion be held in less formal manner next week instead
- It is up to Poland, president of the council for August, to mediate an agreed time and format among the 15 members
Topic | Kashmir
Pakistani Kashmiri protesters at a march in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
Imran Khan vows Pakistan ‘will fight till the end’ if India wages violence in Kashmir
- Khan criticised India for its move to strip Indian-administered Kashmir of its special status in a speech celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day
- He backed Kashmiris living in Jammu and Kashmir that he supported their struggle for self-determination
