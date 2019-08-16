A protester holds a US flag during a march on Hong Kong Island last month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
US Congress support for Hong Kong protests adds to pressure on White House to take firmer stance towards Chinese government
- Growing bipartisan support for pro-democracy demonstrations raises threat to city’s trade status under Hong Kong human rights bill
- President Donald Trump has come under increasing criticism for his comments, such as characterising the protests as ‘riots’
Topic | US-China relations
A protester holds a US flag during a march on Hong Kong Island last month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen