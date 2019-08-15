Channels

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping last met in Japan at the end of June. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China vows to retaliate if US goes ahead with tariff threat as Donald Trump links Hong Kong unrest to future of trade talks

  • Xi Jinping is seen as unlikely to take up US president’s suggestion they meet to discuss ‘humane’ solution to protests
  • Observers suggest Beijing believes Trump only raised protests in city as effort to gain more leverage over China in the trade talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 10:06pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping last met in Japan at the end of June. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump did not explicitly state that the outlook for the trade talks with China would depend on Beijing’s response to the Hong Kong protests. Photo: EPA
China Economy

Donald Trump suggests meeting with China’s Xi Jinping to reach ‘humane’ response to Hong Kong protests

  • Claiming China wants a deal to end the trade war badly, the US President said: ‘Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first! … Personal meeting?’
  • US lawmakers and other world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel also called for restraint amid signs Beijing is losing patience with demonstrators
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

John Carter  

Updated: 9:02pm, 15 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump did not explicitly state that the outlook for the trade talks with China would depend on Beijing’s response to the Hong Kong protests. Photo: EPA
