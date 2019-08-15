Channels

Elnigar Iltebir (left) and her sister Eldidar attend a protest rally at the Chinese embassy in Washington on July 7, 2009. Photo: Washington Post
Diplomacy

White House appoints Uygur-American Elnigar Iltebir to top China policy advisory job

  • Appointment is a ‘poke in the eye’ to Beijing and could signal a stronger focus on human rights in Washington, analysts say
Topic |   US-China relations
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 10:29pm, 15 Aug, 2019

