Hunter Biden and his father, Joe, in 2009, when the elder Biden was US vice-president. Photo: Reuters
Senator wants inquiry into whether ‘conflict of interest’ led to US approval of deal involving Chinese state company and Joe Biden’s son
- US lawmaker Chuck Grassley calls on Treasury Department to investigate CFIUS’ consent to 2015 purchase of American tech business
- The transaction was subject to screening by the US regulatory body, which studies proposed foreign acquisitions for national security threats
Topic | US-China relations
