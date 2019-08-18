Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) will meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing later this month. Photo: Simon Song
Philippines Vice-President Leni Robredo. Photo: Reuters
Rodrigo Duterte is ‘selling out’ to China, says Philippine VP Leni Robredo
- She said Duterte had not taken advantage of the 2016 UN ruling that affirmed the Philippines’ rights in part of the South China Sea claimed by China
- Duterte has previously said he does not want Robredo to succeed him, describing her as ‘not capable of running a country’
