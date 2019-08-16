Advertisement
Donald Trump said he expected to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping soon. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump plans phone call to Xi Jinping ‘very soon’ – and says China will get tough over fentanyl
- China wants to follow through quickly on stemming flow of opioid to US, he says
- Unexpected meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats Yang Jiechi and Mike Pompeo was ‘a very good conversation’
US President Donald Trump said he would speak to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “very soon” as Beijing warned it would retaliate if Washington continued imposing tariffs on Chinese products.
Adopting an upbeat tone on Thursday, Trump said that this month’s most recent talks between the two nations’ trade negotiators had been “productive”, with Beijing hoping to reach a deal with the United States and vowing to crack down on the flow of the deadly opioid fentanyl from China into the US.
“They want to follow through very quickly [on fentanyl],” Trump said. “This was part of the conversation that we had. They had a special representative actually come over and talk to us – a different group – and a message to me, a very strong message to me. They want to start doing that very quickly.”
Trump has previously accused China of failing to stop the
Asked whether he had spoken to Xi directly, Trump said: “I will speak to him. We have a call scheduled soon – [with] President Xi.”
Trump added: “We’re talking by phone and we’re having very productive talks. They would like to do something, I will tell you that.”
China’s top diplomat, Politburo member Yang Jiechi, made an
“Nobody knew what was [discussed in] that talk except for myself, China and those two people. That was a very good conversation,” he said.
Trump’s remarks came after China
The US said on Tuesday it would
The prospect of more trade talks was further complicated by continuing unrest in Hong Kong after Trump weighed in on Wednesday, linking the city’s protests to a possible trade agreement by calling on Xi to resolve the issues with the protesters.
A commentary published by Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily on Friday said China had the capacity to counter American pressure until the end of the countries’ protracted trade war.
The article said Beijing was compelled to hit back against the latest US tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese goods and accused the US of breaking its word, but urged Washington to return to dialogue to resolve the year-long conflict.
“China will never compromise on any major principles no matter how much pressure the US side imposes,” the commentary said. “China will do what it says in countering any provocation and has enough capability to fight until the end.
“There are some people in the US who admitted publicly that the tariff increase on US$300 billion of Chinese goods on September 1 will affect American consumers due to inflated prices during the Christmas season, and inflict more pain on the American side rather than the Chinese side,” it said. “It shows that they know it is a dead end.”
But Trump said he did not expect China to retaliate, adding that “the longer the trade war goes on, the weaker China gets and the stronger we get”.
Vice-Premier Liu He (right), US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (second left) agreed in Shanghai at the end of July that they would hold the next face-to-face meeting in Washington in September. Photo: AP
US-China trade war takes a breather as Beijing sees ‘positive signal’ in Donald Trump’s tariff delay
- Planned levies on many of the US$300 billion of Chinese products threatened to start in September have either been delayed or removed
- Vice-Premier Liu He talked with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, expressing ‘solemn representations’ over the tariffs
Escalating trade tensions between China and the United States eased slightly on Wednesday as Beijing hailed the decision by US President Donald Trump to delay or remove some planned tariffs against Chinese products as a “positive signal”.
The small ceasefire, announced by Trump on Tuesday, came after Vice-Premier Liu He, China’s lead trade negotiator, talked with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin by phone on Tuesday.
Liu, though, did lodge “solemn representations”, a diplomatic phrase for a formal complaint, to the US about its tariff plans, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. It is the first time that China’s official statements about trade talks had included such a phrase, reflecting Beijing’s unhappiness about Trump’s tariff threats and its overall hardened stance against in the trade talks.
The Office of the US Trade Representative confirmed after the call that the levying of the 10 per cent tariff on US$155 billion of products such as “cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing” would be delayed until December 15. It also said other products on the original tariff list, including safety devices such as children’s car seats, would now not be subject to the tariff.
Trump had threatened to impose a blanket 10 per cent tariff on
China did not immediately respond with concessions of their own, although another call has been agreed to take place within the next two weeks.
Tuesday’s phone call “showed the outside world that communication channels remain open for the two sides and both sides have the willingness to talk further. It’s a positive signal in recent days”, said Taoran Notes, a Chinese social media account affiliated with the official Economic Daily, said on Wednesday.
Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang as well as National Development and Reform Commission deputy chairman Ning Jizhe also took part in the call.
Is Trump really going to accept an offer or is he going to view an offer as a negotiating ploy, and just want more and more
Frank Lavin, head of the International Trade Administration for the US Department of Commerce under president George W. Bush, said Trump is “taking a step backwards, away from conflict, in the hopes of China might move”.
“Is Trump really going to accept an offer or is he going to view an offer as a negotiating ploy, and just want more and more? So there has to be a way for Trump to signal that he realises it is a good faith offer. It is meaningful, it is material.”
Trade relations between the world’s two largest economies have quickly worsened over the last two weeks after Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on all Chinese products broke the truce agreed with President Xi Jinping in Osaka at the end of June.
China responded by halting purchases of US farm products and allowing the yuan to fall below the key level of 7 to the US dollar for the first time in 11 years, which the US used as an excuse to officially label China a
The escalation of tensions roiled global markets due to increasing worries that they could lead to a global economic recession. The levying of tariffs on Chinese-made consumer products for the first time also threatened a drop in sales and job cuts for US retailers during the Christmas shopping season.
US retailers are already cutting jobs at the highest rate in a decade, with almost 43,000 jobs cut in the first seven months of the year, up 40 per cent from the same period last year, according to a report from outplacement firm Challenger Gray & Christmas.
The impact of the trade war on Chinese growth is also increasingly visible after
Vice-Premier Liu, Lighthizer and Mnuchin agreed in Shanghai at the end of July that they would hold the next face-to-face meeting in Washington in September, and a former Chinese vice-commerce minister confirmed earlier this week that the meeting was still set to take place.
At the same time, the Chinese official media is filled with increasingly vitriolic rhetoric that Beijing will not yield to the “maximum pressure” or “bullying” being employed from the US.
It would look bad for [Trump’s] re-election if the trade war impact starts to reflect on consumer data in November and December
Hua Changchun, an economist with brokerage firm Guotai Junan Securities, said the tensions may shift to the financial realm.
“The battle in tariffs may be on pause, but a financial war could start,” Hua warned.
Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based US expert, said he thinks Trump’s move to amend his initial tariff threat was mainly driven by his intention to manage the year end economic performance in the US to prepare for his presidential campaign.
“It would look bad for his re-election if the trade war impact starts to reflect on consumer data in November and December. His move was also being opposed by many industries in the US, especially the tech giants, he must also manage their support,” said Shen.
“We can see this as a temporary easing of tensions in the China-US trade talks, but the US should not have threatened to increase tariffs while the trade talks were going on in the first place.”
This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: Beijing welcomes ‘positive signal’ of Trump tariff delay