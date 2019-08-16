The Pacific Bravo/Latin Venture started service in 2009 as the Kumanogawa. Photo: www.wakentsu.com/MarineTraffic.com
Chinese-owned supertanker on US’ Iran watch list changed name in apparent effort to evade oil sanctions
- Transponder data shows Malaysia-bound Pacific Bravo, which could carry US$118 million of crude oil, ‘went dark’ for six weeks to reappear as the Latin Venture
Topic | US-China trade war
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Agence France-Presse
US sanctions Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as tensions escalate
- Zarif fires back on Twitter, saying ‘Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda’
- Minister says move has no effect on him or his family as he has no property or interests outside Iran
Topic | Iran
