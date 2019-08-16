Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) is about to make his fifth trip to China, where he will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

South China Sea tensions resurface ahead of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s Beijing trip

  • Manila has raised concern about Chinese warships on unexpected trips through its exclusive economic zone
Topic |   South China Sea
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 7:30pm, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) is about to make his fifth trip to China, where he will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.