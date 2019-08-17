Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard at a roadblock in Jammu city. Photo: AFP
Mohan Guruswamy
Opinion

Opinion

Mohan Guruswamy

Why China may want to play down its reaction to India’s actions in Kashmir

  • While Beijing has supported its long-term ally Pakistan over the decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, it has so far been relatively restrained, writes Mohan Guruswamy
  • India’s insistence that this is purely an internal matter has strong parallels with China’s stance on Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong
Mohan Guruswamy

Mohan Guruswamy  

Updated: 9:04am, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard at a roadblock in Jammu city. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A woman shouts slogans during a protest in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China backs Pakistan’s request for UN Security Council to discuss Kashmir this week, diplomats say

  • France proposes that discussion be held in less formal manner next week instead
  • It is up to Poland, president of the council for August, to mediate an agreed time and format among the 15 members
Topic |   Kashmir
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:11am, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman shouts slogans during a protest in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.