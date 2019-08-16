Pakistani army officials and soldiers pray beside coffins holding the bodies of three colleagues killed in cross-border shelling during a funeral in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, on Friday. Photo: AFP
China puts Kashmir on United Nations agenda to boost isolated Pakistan’s cause
- Security Council members’ differing interests expected to play out at informal meeting in aftermath of India’s decision to split the contested Himalayan region
Supporters of Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan protest in Lahore against India’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Photo: EPA-EFE
China says it will support Pakistan ‘upholding its rights’ in Kashmir row with India
- Beijing urges calm after Indian government moves to strip disputed territory of its special status but offers support to its Pakistani ally
- Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells counterpart Wang Yi that he is confident China will ‘uphold justice’ on this issue
