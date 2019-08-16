Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (right) and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen inspect an honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Taipei in 2017. The Solomon Islands is one of Taipei’s 17 remaining allies. Photo: AFP
Taipei’s ties with Solomon Islands ‘rock solid’, Taiwanese foreign minister says as Beijing woos Pacific nation
- Mainland China funds visit by Solomons delegation as it steps up pressure on Tsai Ing-wen’s administration
Topic | Taiwan
