Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

(From left) Foreign ministers Taro Kono, Kang Kyung-wha and Wang Yi attend the Asean meeting in Bangkok earlier this month. They will hold talks in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea to meet amid strained ties

  • Top diplomats will hold talks in Beijing next week – their first such gathering for three years
  • It comes as tensions flare between Seoul and Tokyo over trade and historical issues
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:00am, 17 Aug, 2019

(From left) Foreign ministers Taro Kono, Kang Kyung-wha and Wang Yi attend the Asean meeting in Bangkok earlier this month. They will hold talks in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday. Photo: AP
South Korean protesters hold signs saying “No Abe” during a rally demanding the abolition of the General Security of Military Information Agreement. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Collapse of intelligence pact between US, South Korea and Japan ‘will be symbolic victory for China’

  • Three-year-old security treaty between US and two key allies under threat as tensions between Seoul and Tokyo continue to escalate
  • End of General Security of Military Information Agreement risks undermining Washington’s influence in the region
Topic |   US-China relations
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 11:22pm, 10 Aug, 2019

South Korean protesters hold signs saying “No Abe” during a rally demanding the abolition of the General Security of Military Information Agreement. Photo: AP
