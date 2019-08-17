Fishing boats prepare to leave port on Hailing island in south China's Guangdong province on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Vietnam repeats demand for Chinese ship to leave disputed waters as end of fishing ban threatens to inflame tensions
- Vietnam protests against ‘repeated Chinese violations’ from surveyors as fishing fleets head for contested waters around the Paracel Islands and the Scarborough Shoal
- Presence of survey vessel in oil-rich waters has already triggered a month-long stand-off between the two sides
Vietnam has deployed oil and gas platforms in the South China Sea, operated by Rosneft. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: Chinese ship leaves Vietnamese zone, but is it only refuelling?
- Tracking data suggests Haiyang Dizhi 8 left Vanguard Bank, where tensions flared over apparent harassment of Vietnam’s gas and oil exploration
- But it sailed only as far as a disputed reef controlled by China
