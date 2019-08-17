Huawei refutes a US media report about aiding political spying in Africa. Photo: AFP
Huawei denies helping governments of Uganda and Zambia spy on political opponents
- The two African nations also refuted a Wall Street Journal report saying Huawei employees helped officials conduct espionage against opposition figures
- Lawyer says the article ‘is neither a fair nor a responsible representation of Huawei’s legitimate business activities’
Topic | Huawei
Traffic flows under the surveillance camera system along a street in Kampala, Uganda this week. Photo: Reuters
Uganda spends US$126 million on surveillance system with facial recognition from Huawei
- Police say the cameras will help cut spiralling violent crime, but opposition leaders fear the footage could be used to target demonstrators
Topic | China-Africa relations
