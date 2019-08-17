Channels

Huawei refutes a US media report about aiding political spying in Africa. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Huawei denies helping governments of Uganda and Zambia spy on political opponents

  • The two African nations also refuted a Wall Street Journal report saying Huawei employees helped officials conduct espionage against opposition figures
  • Lawyer says the article ‘is neither a fair nor a responsible representation of Huawei’s legitimate business activities’
Topic |   Huawei
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 2:33am, 17 Aug, 2019

Traffic flows under the surveillance camera system along a street in Kampala, Uganda this week. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Uganda spends US$126 million on surveillance system with facial recognition from Huawei

  • Police say the cameras will help cut spiralling violent crime, but opposition leaders fear the footage could be used to target demonstrators
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:24pm, 16 Aug, 2019

