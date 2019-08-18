The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Guage Railway, funded by China, opened in 2017. Japan has criticised Chinese lending practices in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
Japan seeks to counter China in Africa with alternative ‘high-quality’ development
- Beijing will be watching as leaders of African nations and international organisations gather for development summit in Yokohama later this month
- Tokyo is expected to use the conference to articulate how its approach to aid and infrastructure is different from Chinese projects
Africa
Huawei denied a US media report about aiding political spying in Africa. Photo: AFP
Huawei denies helping governments of Uganda and Zambia spy on political opponents
- The two African nations also dismissed a Wall Street Journal report saying Huawei employees helped officials conduct espionage against opposition figures
- Lawyer says the article ‘is neither a fair nor a responsible representation of Huawei’s legitimate business activities’
Huawei
