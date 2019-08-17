Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) may seek to ease tensions when he meets Taro Kono (left) and Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China may try to ‘play active role’ in defusing tensions between Japan and South Korea

  • Foreign ministers from the three countries will meet in Beijing next week amid strained ties between Seoul and Tokyo
  • They are expected to map out a planned leaders’ summit later this year
Topic |   South Korea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 8:18pm, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) may seek to ease tensions when he meets Taro Kono (left) and Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
(From left) Foreign ministers Taro Kono, Kang Kyung-wha and Wang Yi attend the Asean meeting in Bangkok earlier this month. They will hold talks in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea to meet amid strained ties

  • Top diplomats will hold talks in Beijing next week – their first such gathering for three years
  • It comes as tensions flare between Seoul and Tokyo over trade and historical issues
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:00am, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

(From left) Foreign ministers Taro Kono, Kang Kyung-wha and Wang Yi attend the Asean meeting in Bangkok earlier this month. They will hold talks in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.