Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) may seek to ease tensions when he meets Taro Kono (left) and Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Reuters
China may try to ‘play active role’ in defusing tensions between Japan and South Korea
- Foreign ministers from the three countries will meet in Beijing next week amid strained ties between Seoul and Tokyo
- They are expected to map out a planned leaders’ summit later this year
(From left) Foreign ministers Taro Kono, Kang Kyung-wha and Wang Yi attend the Asean meeting in Bangkok earlier this month. They will hold talks in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday. Photo: AP
Foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea to meet amid strained ties
- Top diplomats will hold talks in Beijing next week – their first such gathering for three years
- It comes as tensions flare between Seoul and Tokyo over trade and historical issues
