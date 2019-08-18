Channels

Members of the People's Armed Police Force stage an anti-riot drill in Shenzhen. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Chinese armed police stage another riot drill across Hong Kong border as protests enter 11th week

  • Footage showing officers in Shenzhen using tear gas and water cannon against ‘protesters’ published by state media
  • Drill was the third such exercise this month as anti-government protests continue across the border
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 2:01pm, 18 Aug, 2019

Members of the People's Armed Police Force stage an anti-riot drill in Shenzhen. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shenzhen police broadcast live footage of a security exercise involving 12,000 officers rehearsing anti-riot drills. Photo: Weibo
Military

Chinese police mass 12,000 anti-riot officers in Shenzhen for drill

  • Security forces shown tackling ‘demonstrators’ wearing black shirts
  • ‘Anti-mob’ tactics prepare forces for the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic
Topic |   China military
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 4:08am, 7 Aug, 2019

Shenzhen police broadcast live footage of a security exercise involving 12,000 officers rehearsing anti-riot drills. Photo: Weibo
