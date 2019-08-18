Channels

Michael Spavor, left, and Michael Kovrig have been formally charged with spying. Photo: Facebook
Diplomacy

Donald Trump discusses China’s ‘wrongful detention’ of two Canadians with Justin Trudeau

  • White House’s first public comments for months on Kovrig and Spavor case come as trade relations with China continue to deteriorate
  • The two also discussed Hong Kong soon after Trump linked progress in trade talks with a ‘humane’ resolution to the situation
Topic |   Canada
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 5:40pm, 18 Aug, 2019

Donald Trump said he expected to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping soon. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump plans phone call to Xi Jinping ‘very soon’ – and says China will get tough over fentanyl

  • China wants to follow through quickly on stemming flow of opioid to US, he says
  • Unexpected meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats Yang Jiechi and Mike Pompeo was ‘a very good conversation’
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 4:30pm, 16 Aug, 2019

Donald Trump said he expected to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping soon. Photo: Reuters
